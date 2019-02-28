Should the wine industry use gene technology?

Steve Smith MW is best-known for co-founding Craggy Range winery in Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand in 1998, which quickly developed a reputation for its single vineyard wines. He was one of New Zealand’s first MWs, becoming the first viticulturist in the world to claim the title. In 2015, he stepped down from his managing director role at Craggy Range, and now splits his time between his role as managing partner in Aotearoa New Zealand Fine Wine Estates and Smith & Sheth Wine Company, along with various governance and advisory roles in New Zealand land based innovation. He has just completed a three year term as Chancellor of Lincoln University.

In January 2019, he spoke at Sauvignon NZ 2019 on the subject of climate change, where he suggested one possible solution will be genetic technology. Felicity Carter caught up with him afterwards, to explore the subject.

What is one of the greatest challenges that climate change will bring to the wine sector, in terms of something that gene technology could help with?

It’s very likely that invasive pests and diseases are adapting quicker than the defence mechanisms of vines and plants, so the greatest threats are the pests and diseases. They get a chance to do that because their reproductive cycle is so quick. If we’re aware of it we can plan for it. We don’t know what the solution is now, but I have great faith in the human capacity to find a solution.

At the conference, you distinguished gene technology from genetic modification. Can you explain what you mean? Obviously, this is a topic where emotions run high.

I’m a trained scientist, so my science background is important to the way that I think about it. I actually received a Ministry of Agriculture scholarship and I worked in the Entomology Division; my first project was with Phylloxera. It frames the way that you think.

The worst thing that was ever done was when the science community lumped all genetic science technology under the banner of genetic modification, so GM became the sort of banner for all of the technology that exists under the idea of modifying the genetics of organisms. Traditional breeding work on plants and animals is genetic modification employed by humans and has not created any public backlash.

What scares the hell out of people is the idea that the gene from a frog will go into a tomato. Transgenic research [putting genes from one organism into an unrelated organism] is as scary as hell and just shouldn’t happen. What is the unintended consequence of that? We don’t know. It’s like a Day of the Triffids moment. That’s at one end.

There is some lifesaving transgenic work that’s been done, however, like getting E. coli bacteria to produce pure human insulin.

It’s interesting and may solve some really, really big issues. Who knows? But it couldn’t happen in nature. They’re taking a gene from one thing and putting it into another one. I just don’t feel comfortable with that with respect to what I consume, but granted these technologies may have great application in life-changing health situations.

At the other end are a couple of fields of modification of the gene that are coming to the fore. Epigenetics is where an environment or chemical stimuli can turn a gene off or one within a genome [the genetic template] and that on/off thing is actually heritable. Up until the last ten years they thought it couldn’t happen but it does. There have been examples where environmental stresses have done that, in animals and in plants. You can work out what turns that thing on or off. That’s just getting the science and working out what you can do to make that change. That field of genetics should not be scary.

Then there is the use of things like transposons, the jumping genes [a sequence of DNA that can change position within the genome]. If you treat them a certain way you can turn them off or on.

Can you give me an example of how that would help viticulture?

Take the gene for botrytis resistance in Albarino. If that gene exists in Sauvignon Blanc, let’s buzz it up so we can turn it on in Sauvignon Blanc. That’s sort of how it works. Using the likes of CRISPR technology may allow you to take that botrytis resistance gene from Albarino and introduce it—and only that gene—into the Sauvignon Blanc genome. Then you have solved the problem. So then you’ve got an inheritable trait from a genetic pool that’s from the same genus. Then you can solve a big problem about Botrytis.

This sort of stuff happens in nature anyway. All science is doing is finding a way to perform it to give you a more planned outcome. You’re working within the same gene pool.

One point that’s often raised by opponents of genetic modification is why don’t we just use the plants we’ve already got? Why not use heritage varieties instead of diving into gene editing?

Those heritage varieties – tomatoes are a great example – create amazingly flavoured expressions of a tomato. But those plants have often come with considerable risk. If you’ve ever grown them, you know they can be quite sensitive to disease. You’ve got to be a real artisan organic grower. In your back yard it’s not a problem, but on a larger scale it’s a lot harder. Those heirloom varieties came about because of natural selection. They were a cross between a pollen from one tomato and the stigma from another, and they got selected by a person and it went from there. It happened naturally and randomly. What plant science has done is put some science behind it, to do a process that might have taken 20 years. What some genetic technology is doing is allowing that to happen a hell of a lot faster. We need to decide if that is safe or not. We need to make sure that science understands the risk and put a proper management process behind it.

If you take an heirloom variety of my favourite tomato and keep all of its characteristics of why I love it, but get yields a little more consistently, and get resistance to powdery mildew, surely that’s a winner. That can already happen in nature. Let’s use the right science to explore the opportunities for the benefit of humanity and our natural environment.

One issue with gene editing is that genes are interlinked, so when you tinker with one thing, you get the law of unintended consequences—roses that look beautiful, but which have no perfume.

That’s happened in traditional plant breeding. Gwürztraminer is classic. It has a propensity for very poor set. The gene that causes that is connected to the gene that gives you the Gewürz flavour. Well setting Gewürz clones never have proper flavour.

Plant scientists are using the gene editing tool CRISPR to turn genes that control flavour and colour on and off e.g. to produce wheat that people with coeliac disease can safely eat, or sweeter tasting strawberries. CRISPR can also be used to give plants resistance to pathogens. What do you think are acceptable and unacceptable uses of this technology, when it comes to Vitis vinifera?

My view is that as long as the technology is shown as being safe and only uses the editing of genes within the same genus, which means it can in reality occur in nature, then I’m all for it.

What are the most urgent challenges that could conceivably be solved by gene technology, that can’t easily be solved in other ways?

Disease resistance, as that is likely to be our greatest risk in a climate change scenario and within the genetic pool of Vitis species there obviously exists the potential to have vines with natural resistance to these dilapidating diseases. This will allow a significant reduction in the application of synthetic pesticides and more natural production systems. To me it’s a no brainer as long as the genetic technology is applied within the same genus and the technology is shown to be safe from a science perspective, not an emotive perspective.

Interview by Felicity Carter

A full interview with Steve Smith MW will appear in Issue 2, 2019 of Meininger’s Wine Business International magazine, which comes out in May.