A new association for Chianti Classico

Thursday, 22. November 2018 - 17:30
The founding members of San Casciano Classico

As of today, Chianti Classico has another producers’s association. Twenty-five local estates have joined to establish the San Casciano Classico Association, whose aim is the promotion and protection of winegrowing estates in the municipal area of San Casciano in Val di Pesa, in the Chianti Classico production zone.

The name San Casciano Classico was chosen to emphasise the fact that the wines belong to a much larger, ‘Classico’ family: Chianti Classico Gallo Nero.

The idea of creating a winegrowers’ association was first suggested more than five years ago, and reached its conclusion a few days ago when 25 local winegrowing estates signed the articles of association. The new Chairman is Antonio Nunzi Conti from Tenuta Villa Barberino – Famiglia Nunzi Conti, while the vice-chairman is Niccolò Montecchi of Villa del Cigliano.

The first item on the agenda is to organise a series of 2019 events to promote wines produced in the San Casciano in Val di Pesa area. The Association will also work with the scientific community to carry out in-depth research into the soils and climatic features of the San Casciano area and their relationship with the wines produced.

 

