The Institute of Masters of Wine appoints new executive director

The Institute of Masters of Wine has appointed Rufus Olins as its new Executive Director. He will replace Penny Richards, who is due to leave the Institute at the end of April 2019.

“I’m very excited to be joining the Institute of Master of Wine and building on the excellent work of Penny Richard and the team,” he said. “I cannot think of a more important time to join such a multi-faceted industry encompassing geography, science, history, climate, fashion, economics and the sheer pleasure of drinking wine.”

Mr Olins is a former journalist and editor at The Sunday Times. His next step was managing director of Haymarket Brand Media, and then onto CEO of the World Advertising Research Centre. He has also held the position of chief membership officer at the Co-op Group.

“An extensive global search gave us a solid pool of candidates, from both in and out of the wine world, and Rufus was the stand-out candidate in that strong field,” said Adrian Garforth MW, Chairman of the IMW. “He comes with vast expertise, especially with membership organisations, which is very exciting for the IMW.”

Mr Olins joins the IMW on 28 April 2019.

Founded in 1955, the IMW is a non-profit organization that issues the Master of Wine (MW) qualification, internationally regarded as the world’s top most prestigious wine qualification.