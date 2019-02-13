Demand rising for low-to-no-alcohol wines

Wednesday, 13. February 2019 - 10:30

Mark Meek, CEO, IWSR

Reduced alcohol winemakers could be looking at a bumper year in 2019. A new report is forecasting demand increases for low to no alcohol wines of almost 18% in the US, 7% in the UK, 4% in Germany and 20% in Spain. But it’s the brewers who look set to gain.

“Beer was a first mover in all the markets we looked at [US, UK, Spain, Germany, Australia, South Africa, Nigeria and Japan],” said Mark Meek, CEO of drinks market analyst IWSR which published the report.

“Beer companies have been looking at zero and low alcohol for many, many years,” he said. In the same markets, by contrast, low and no alcohol wines are “pretty much non-existent in the on-trade,” although a few can be found in supermarkets.”

The biggest issue for wine producers, and indeed for consumers, Meek said, is flavour. “Anyone who has tried a low alcohol wine knows they don’t taste great. It’s very hard to remove the alcohol and not affect the taste.” Adding to the difficulty for winemakers is that now, when low-alcohol wine is unavailable or tastes bad, low and no alcohol beers are filling gap.

Meek was unable to name a single low or no-alcohol still wine in a position to take advantage of the rising demand. Currently the best bet for wine producers, he said, is to make up for the flavour loss by jumping on the fizz or wine cocktail wagon.

Sangria type drinks are one option. Bubbly is another. Companies doing well in this area include Germany’s Rotkäppchen, a major sparkling wine producer. Spanish producer Freixenet (now owned by Germany’s Henkell), which produces the 0.4% sparkling Legero, is another. Fizzy elderflower wines can also look forward to an uptick.

And while health and wellness remain key factors in the lower alcohol trend, there is a newer, more cultural one: Consumers rejecting the notion that abstinence means missing out. “People are choosing not to drink and still wanting to be part of the occasion. So if you order Seedlip [a non-alcoholic spirit often drunk with a mixer] or a [low or no alcohol] beer, you are still part of it,” Meek said.

The good news for winemakers is that if they make the flavours work, demand is almost assured. The report described consumers as “actively looking to reduce their alcohol consumption” and universally supporting “the notion of low-/no-alcohol beverages” when taste expectations are met.
Sophie Kevany

 

 

