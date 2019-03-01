Australia and Italy come out on top at Mundus Vini

The results from the 24th Grand International Wine Award Mundus Vini are out, and Australia came out on top in the New World category, with 82 medals to its credit.

Held in Neustadt an der Weinstrasse in Germany, the Mundus Vini Spring Tasting brought 260 wine experts from 50 countries together, to swirl, sniff and sip around 7,200 wines from 156 winegrowing regions.

“The quality of the wines up for assessment at this year’s Spring Tasting impressed our jury of experts,” said Christian Wolf, tasting director, Mundus Vini. “We witnessed a fine mix of current vintages and high-quality wines offering a good level of maturity. Particularly pleasing were the variety of countries of origin and the fact that well-known winegrowing nations such as Australia, Chile and South Africa are now being joined by emerging nations such as China.”

Italy topped the rankings for Europe, scooping 678 awards, including 12 Grand Golds. Spain came a close second, with 623 awards, of which five were Grand Gold. France came third with 343 medals, then Portugal with 295 medals and Germany 243 medals.

Australia shone among New World entrants, with Kilikanoon Wines winning 16 medals. Bodegas Salentein from Argentina came next, with seven medals.

The competition didn’t solely belong to the big producing countries, however. Moldova did particularly well, winning 42 medals.

There were also entries from China for the first time this year. These newcomers did particularly well, scoring 25 Gold and 14 Silver medals, with the Chateau Changyu Moser XV 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon taking out a Grand Gold.

Around 600 of the award-winning wines will be presented to trade visitors at ProWein in Düsseldorf, from 17 to 19 March 2019. Winners of Best of Show awards will be presented with their awards on the first day of the trade fair.

The full results can be found here.